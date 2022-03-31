STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man booked for marks card fraud

A 28-year-old man is accused of submitting a fake marks card to get a First Division Assistant’s (FDA) job in the Tourism Department. 

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 28-year-old man is accused of submitting a fake marks card to get a First Division Assistant’s (FDA) job in the Tourism Department. The accused has been identified as Siddalingesh Budni, a native of Bagalkot. His father, Gangadhar, who was a government employee, had passed away in 2008. 

Siddalingesh is the son of Gangadhar’s second wife. He had applied for an FDA job under compassionate appointment. However, the officials who sent his marks cards to Mysore University for verification realised that he had submitted a fake mark card of graduation, and accordingly alerted the Vidhana Soudha police. 

