Man booked for marks card fraud

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 28-year-old man is accused of submitting a fake marks card to get a First Division Assistant’s (FDA) job in the Tourism Department. The accused has been identified as Siddalingesh Budni, a native of Bagalkot. His father, Gangadhar, who was a government employee, had passed away in 2008.

Siddalingesh is the son of Gangadhar’s second wife. He had applied for an FDA job under compassionate appointment. However, the officials who sent his marks cards to Mysore University for verification realised that he had submitted a fake mark card of graduation, and accordingly alerted the Vidhana Soudha police.