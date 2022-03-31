Sunscreen and summer 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The benefits of a good sunscreen are still quite underestimated by many of us who assume it is used only to prevent a suntan. However, dermatologists all over the world swear by it, in order to significantly prevent photoaging, skin wrinkling, and sunburn.

Physical sunscreens like zinc oxide and titanium dioxide build a barrier on the skin’s surface, reflecting away the sun’s harmful UV rays.

While easy to use and efficient, a purely physical sunscreen isn’t preferred because it leaves a whitish cast on the skin that may not be very cosmetically pleasing. A chemical sunscreen like avobenzone and oxybenzone, on the other hand, is made up of organic filters that protect the skin from the sun.

The commonly referenced ‘SPF’ or sun protection factor is a measure of a sunscreen’s UVB protection. For example, an SPF of 30 means that your skin will take 30 times longer to get sunburnt if you apply sunscreen than if you don’t. Although UVB rays are vital to protect your skin, UVA rays account for a major portion of the sun’s rays. Thus it is the ‘PA factor’ on the label of your sunscreen that will tell you how well it protects you from sun tanning caused by UVA radiation.

It is suggested that ‘2mg’ of sunscreen must be applied for adequate protection. To achieve this practically, the ‘teaspoon’ rule, which recommends that a teaspoon of sunscreen is required for the face and neck, or the ‘2 finger rule’, which states that the quantity of product that glides onto the length of two fingers is needed to be applied to each section of the body, is advised. After 3-5 minutes, a second layer of sunscreen can optionally be applied to ensure that any areas that were missed are covered.

If one is outside, reapply sunscreen every two hours because sweat, oil, and sebum erode at the protective layer. While going swimming, it’s best to use a “water-resistant” sunscreen and exit the pool after 40 minutes to reapply it. It’s vital to remember that no sunscreen is truly “waterproof,” and that reapplication is a must. Also, for those of us who are staying indoors this summer, sunscreen is still recommended because UVA rays notoriously penetrate through windows!

When used properly, a good sunscreen has a lot to offer, while those who use it improperly may not be able to reap its full benefits. With this being said, it’s certainly advisable to consult with your dermatologist, in order to choose the right sunscreen for your skin.

Dr Janet Alexander Castelino

(The writer is the founder of Derma Zeal clinic)