Transformer checks stepped up after deaths

Published: 31st March 2022 07:10 AM

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After being pulled up by the Karnataka High Court and the state government over the death of two persons from transformer blast, the officials of Bangalore Electricity Supply Corporation Limited (Bescom) have started an extensive survey of all the transformers and their condition. 

According to Bescom officials, there are around 5,000 transformers in the Bengaluru jurisdiction, and 4,20,935 under Bescom limits covering the eight districts. Officials state that they do not have an exact figure of how many are repaired, refurbished, those whose life period has expired, and how many more need maintenance, as it is an ongoing exercise.  

“We also undertake an annual audit of the transformers and the report is prepared in April. The exercise of the survey is done during March and April. During this time, the assessment of how many need to be replaced is also accounted for. But due to the recent casualties, the exercise of checking has been intensified,” said a senior Bescom official.

There are 25KV, 63KV, 100KV, 250KV and 500KV transformers in the Bescom limits. Officials said that the age of transformers are from five years to 25 years, but more than the age, the load handled and the how often repair and maintenance is done is also equally crucial.

