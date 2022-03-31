STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Travel unlimited on Bangalore Metro with passes

Both of them include a refundable security deposit of Rs 50. It allows for unlimited travel in Namma Metro for three days from the date of purchase.  

Published: 31st March 2022 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2022 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

metro, bengaluru metro, namma metro, banglore metro
By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a major relief for Metro commuters, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) will launch one-day and three-day passes for commuters, beginning April 2. It will also refund unclaimed amounts on online smart card recharges and top-ups. 

According to an official release, the one-day pass is priced at Rs 200 while the three-day pass is priced at Rs 400. Both of them include a refundable security deposit of Rs 50. It allows for unlimited travel in Namma Metro for three days from the date of purchase.  

The passes will be available at station ticket counters, and the deposit would be refunded to commuters when the smart card is returned at the Customer Care Centre at any station, the release said. The smart card must be in good working condition, it added.  

Update your recharge
Recharge of smart cards done online through the website or mobile apps can be updated by tapping at the Automatic Fare Collection gates after one hour, and within seven days from the time of recharge. It can also be done at Card Top-up Terminals any time within 15 days from the time of recharge. 

However, if commuters are unable to update the balance amount on their smart cards within 15 days, such amounts will be refunded through the same channel they topped up, with a deduction of cancellation fee of 2.5 per cent of the recharge amount. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bangalore Metro
India Matters
One of the under-construction houses near Anantnag | Zahoor punjabi
Pandits rebuild homes in Valley, return to roots 
Arathi Panicker (21) of Karivellur village in Kannur district is winning accolades after she shared her experience on Facebook. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
With no help from fellow passengers, college student chases down man who harassed her on bus
For representational purposes
Long Covid symptoms show up in kids as cough, asthma
For representational purposes
Male faculty fear job loss as co-ed college gets govt nod to go all-women in Salem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp