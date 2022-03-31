Travel unlimited on Bangalore Metro with passes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a major relief for Metro commuters, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) will launch one-day and three-day passes for commuters, beginning April 2. It will also refund unclaimed amounts on online smart card recharges and top-ups.

According to an official release, the one-day pass is priced at Rs 200 while the three-day pass is priced at Rs 400. Both of them include a refundable security deposit of Rs 50. It allows for unlimited travel in Namma Metro for three days from the date of purchase.

The passes will be available at station ticket counters, and the deposit would be refunded to commuters when the smart card is returned at the Customer Care Centre at any station, the release said. The smart card must be in good working condition, it added.

Update your recharge

Recharge of smart cards done online through the website or mobile apps can be updated by tapping at the Automatic Fare Collection gates after one hour, and within seven days from the time of recharge. It can also be done at Card Top-up Terminals any time within 15 days from the time of recharge.

However, if commuters are unable to update the balance amount on their smart cards within 15 days, such amounts will be refunded through the same channel they topped up, with a deduction of cancellation fee of 2.5 per cent of the recharge amount.