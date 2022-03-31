STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Weighty issues 

Two in three obese children will remain obese as adults and are at risk of lifestyle diseases 

Published: 31st March 2022 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2022 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Dr Sreenath Manikanti
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With increasing per capita income and urbanisation, childhood obesity is now an epidemic in India. With 14 million obese children, India has the second-highest number of obese children in the world, next to China. The prevalence of overweight children is around 15 per cent. In private schools catering to upper-income families, the incidence has shot up to 36-40 per cent indicating a worrying upward trend.

Causes
The fundamental cause of childhood obesity is an imbalance between the amount of calories consumed and energy spent. Indians are genetically predisposed to obesity. However, the increase in childhood obesity is largely due to environmental influences. Economic prosperity leads to a change in diet from traditional to ‘modern’ foods, rich in sugar and fat. Smartphone revolution and rapid rise of food-delivery apps makes it very easy for children and parents to avail readily available foods, rich in sugar and fat. Urbanisation and digital revolution leads to an increase in sedentary lifestyles and a decrease in physical activity. The current Covid pandemic made things worse for children.

Health Implications
Childhood obesity has serious health implications. Obese children are at increased risk of Type-2 Diabetes, high cholesterol, hypertension, osteoarthritis, coronary heart disease, stroke, gallbladder disease, respiratory problems, behavioural issues and some cancers. Two in three obese children will remain obese as adults and are at risk of lifestyle diseases.

(The writer is senior consultant neonatologist, Kauvery Hospital, Electronic City, Bangalore)

Prevention

Increase intake of fruits and vegetables and drink sufficient amount of water 

Reduce screen time. Eating while watching TV is a major cause of excess food consumption. TV ads/commercials lead children towards fast foods

Reduce sugar intake. Sugar is now called the new ‘tobacco’ and must be restricted. Water is encouraged instead of sweetened drinks.

Encourage physical activity. It is difficult to ensure active lives in children, due to limited time and academics. Parents need to facilitate physical activity in young children and daily vigorous physical activity in older children.
 

