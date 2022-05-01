STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Derailment of a parcel cargo express at Yesvantpur yard delays few trains including Puducherry Express

Earlier this week, services were disrupted at the yard after a KPTCL transmission line collapsed on the overhead electrical equipment line.

Published: 01st May 2022 12:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2022 12:11 AM   |  A+A-

The derailed front wheel pair of the parcel express train.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Derailment of a Parcel Cargo Express Train has been reported at Yesvantpur Yard delaying trains en route from 17 minutes to 2 hours. 

According to a railway source,  "While backing, the front wheel pair of Train no.00629 (Parcel Express) which was going from the yard to line no 4, derailed. The mainline movement from Line 3 to Line 7 is affected." The Siren was sounded at 9.20 pm.

An official release from South Western Railway claimed that the mainline was not affected and trains were running. However, it added that five passenger trains experienced some delays.

The following trains were delayed: Tr nos Yesvantpur Intercity Express (16580), Karwar-Yesvantpur Express (16516), Puducherry Express (11005) Hospet-KSR Bengaluru Intercity Special (06244) and Varanasi-Mysuru Express (16230).

The 'rerailment' was done by 11 pm and normalcy was restored in train services, the statement added.

Earlier this week, services were disrupted at the yard after a KPTCL transmission line collapsed on the overhead electrical equipment line.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Derailment Yesvantpur Yard Parcel Cargo Express derails South Western Railway
India Matters
The draft architecture plan for Puri Heritage Corridor project. (Photo | EPS)
Congress raises doubts over Puri Heritage Corridor Project
Image used for representational purpose only.
22,000 students enrolled in Chinese universities stranded in India for 2 years
LIC. (File Photo)
LIC policyholders open record number of demat accounts
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp