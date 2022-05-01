Derailment of a parcel cargo express at Yesvantpur yard delays few trains including Puducherry Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Derailment of a Parcel Cargo Express Train has been reported at Yesvantpur Yard delaying trains en route from 17 minutes to 2 hours.

According to a railway source, "While backing, the front wheel pair of Train no.00629 (Parcel Express) which was going from the yard to line no 4, derailed. The mainline movement from Line 3 to Line 7 is affected." The Siren was sounded at 9.20 pm.

An official release from South Western Railway claimed that the mainline was not affected and trains were running. However, it added that five passenger trains experienced some delays.

The following trains were delayed: Tr nos Yesvantpur Intercity Express (16580), Karwar-Yesvantpur Express (16516), Puducherry Express (11005) Hospet-KSR Bengaluru Intercity Special (06244) and Varanasi-Mysuru Express (16230).

The 'rerailment' was done by 11 pm and normalcy was restored in train services, the statement added.

Earlier this week, services were disrupted at the yard after a KPTCL transmission line collapsed on the overhead electrical equipment line.