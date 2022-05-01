STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Heavy downpour in Bengaluru; arterial roads flooded

Waterlogging was reported at a few low-lying areas around Chandra Layout, BTM Layout, Bannerghatta road, Jayamahal Road and south Bengaluru.

Bengaluru rains

Several commuters were inconvenienced due to traffic as the rain began around 4.30 pm and continued till 7 pm without a break. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amid the sultry summer heat, most parts of Bengaluru on Sunday evening experienced thundershowers and heavy downpours leading to flooding in many parts of the city while some parts experienced hailstones.

Meanwhile, several commuters were inconvenienced due to traffic as the rain began around 4.30 pm and continued till 7 pm without a break. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) control room received calls of trees falling at JC Road and NR Colony. However, no casualty was reported. Main roads were flooded at Pulakeshinagar, Shivajinagar, Hosakerehalli, Mysuru Road and Vijaynagar.

Officials from India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast heavy rains over the city and most parts of south interior Karnataka for the next two days. 

On the damage caused, officials from BBMP and the fire and emergency department told The New Indian Express that they had did not receive complaints of any kind of damage due to rain anywhere, so far. However many residents complained that they were trying to reach the BBMP and Fire and Emergency department control rooms for help, but the phones in both the places continued to remain busy. The callers complained that the calls got disconnected before they were answered.

Bikers were the worst affected and many were seen standing under shelters and trees to escape from the rain.  The traffic was thrown out of gear on Koramangala, Malleshwaram, Jayamahal, Cauvery junction on Bellary road, Shivananda Circle, KG road, Bannerghatta road and JC Road.

