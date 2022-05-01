STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Low affordability, poor access problems in healthcare: Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar

“With the advantage of having the largest number of medical colleges, we can reach standards of education to meet the healthcare needs of the country.

Published: 01st May 2022 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2022 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

Bharati Pravin Pawar

Bharati Pravin Pawar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : India presents a unique problem of poor access, low affordability and high variation in quality in terms of healthcare, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar said on Saturday.

Speaking at the 24th convocation of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences in Bengaluru on Saturday, she said that despite numerous successes for the healthcare system, access to healthcare is still inadequate.

“With the advantage of having the largest number of medical colleges, we can reach standards of education to meet the healthcare needs of the country. We have ensured that admission opportunities for post graduation match with the number of students who pass UG courses,” she said.

She said India aims to strengthen primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare. Over 43,800 students were conferred their degrees on Saturday. Three were conferred honorary doctorates.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The draft architecture plan for Puri Heritage Corridor project. (Photo | EPS)
Congress raises doubts over Puri Heritage Corridor Project
Image used for representational purpose only.
22,000 students enrolled in Chinese universities stranded in India for 2 years
LIC. (File Photo)
LIC policyholders open record number of demat accounts
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp