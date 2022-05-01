Low affordability, poor access problems in healthcare: Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : India presents a unique problem of poor access, low affordability and high variation in quality in terms of healthcare, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar said on Saturday.

Speaking at the 24th convocation of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences in Bengaluru on Saturday, she said that despite numerous successes for the healthcare system, access to healthcare is still inadequate.

“With the advantage of having the largest number of medical colleges, we can reach standards of education to meet the healthcare needs of the country. We have ensured that admission opportunities for post graduation match with the number of students who pass UG courses,” she said.

She said India aims to strengthen primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare. Over 43,800 students were conferred their degrees on Saturday. Three were conferred honorary doctorates.