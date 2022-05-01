Six held for killing youth in Bengaluru, dumping body on tracks

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Six people have been arrested on charges of killing a 24-yearold TV showroom employee and later dumping his body on railway tracks near Kengeri. Investigations into the murder has revealed that it was a case of revenge killing. The victim and the accused had an argument over road rage while they had gone to see Karaga in Kengeri.

As two of the accused had enmity with the victim and his friend, they had seized the opportunity and committed the murder. The victim has been identified as Bharath. He was killed in the wee hours of April 24. The victim and his friends had gone to watch Karaga in the night. All of them were under the influence of alcohol.

A scooter touched the victim and his friend Sharath which led to a fight and the murder of the former. “Sharath had gone to jail for killing Gowrish who was the close friend of accused number one in Bharath’s murder. The victim had also posted a derogatory WhatsApp status about another friend of the same accused number one. Taking advantage of the road rage case, all the six accused attacked and murdered Bharath, while Sharath had managed to escape,” said an officer on part of investigations.