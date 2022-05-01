STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Six held for killing youth in Bengaluru, dumping body on tracks

Six people have been arrested on charges of killing a 24-yearold TV showroom employee and later dumping his body on railway tracks near Kengeri.

Published: 01st May 2022 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2022 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Railway tracks

Image used for representatioanl purposes only (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Six people have been arrested on charges of killing a 24-yearold TV showroom employee and later dumping his body on railway tracks near Kengeri. Investigations into the murder has revealed that it was a case of revenge killing. The victim and the accused had an argument over road rage while they had gone to see Karaga in Kengeri.

As two of the accused had enmity with the victim and his friend, they had seized the opportunity and committed the murder. The victim has been identified as Bharath. He was killed in the wee hours of April 24. The victim and his friends had gone to watch Karaga in the night. All of them were under the influence of alcohol.

A scooter touched the victim and his friend Sharath which led to a fight and the murder of the former. “Sharath had gone to jail for killing Gowrish who was the close friend of accused number one in Bharath’s murder. The victim had also posted a derogatory WhatsApp status about another friend of the same accused number one. Taking advantage of the road rage case, all the six accused attacked and murdered Bharath, while Sharath had managed to escape,” said an officer on part of investigations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The draft architecture plan for Puri Heritage Corridor project. (Photo | EPS)
Congress raises doubts over Puri Heritage Corridor Project
Image used for representational purpose only.
22,000 students enrolled in Chinese universities stranded in India for 2 years
LIC. (File Photo)
LIC policyholders open record number of demat accounts
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp