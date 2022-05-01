Sudhakar meets acid attack victim, promises Rs 5 lakh

Shilpa P By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : The abominable acid attack on the 24-year-old woman in Bengaluru has left her with one-third of both sides of her body including her face with severe third degree burns, plastic surgery experts said. Health minister Dr K Sudhakar met the victim on Saturday morning, and said that her condition is critical. It might take at least 15 days before she is out of danger, and would at least take two to three months for recovery, he added.

The government will take care of her long-term treatment expenditure including her plastic surgery, he said. Experts said that her face, including parts of her lips, nose, upper limb, trunk, thighs are burnt. Even if she survives, she will require multiple surgeries which might prolong her treatment for many years and it is not possible to restore her disfigured face.

Meanwhile, FSL reports are awaited as to ascertain the chemical which was used by the accused. Dr Sudhakar said, “In case of an acid attack, usually there would be 10 per cent to 15 per cent burn injuries, but in this case she has suffered 35 per cent burns. In such incidents, the public should immediately pour water to reduce the intensity of the burns”.

“I have met the victim in ICU and have tried to build her confidence by talking to her as a doctor. I have discussed with plastic surgeons of St John’s Hospital Dr Sunderraj Ellur and Dr Abha Rani Kujur who are treating her. Head of the department of plastic surgery of Bengaluru Medical College Dr Smitha S Segu who accompanied us has also examined her,” he said.

He announced that he has decided to personally contribute Rs 5 lakh to the victim, and said that the government is committed to provide complete support during her rehabilitation and a government job. The government will take stringent action against the culprit, and the accused will be arrested soon, he said.

It is necessary to take up the case swiftly in a fast track court and punish him at the earliest, and give justice to the victim, he said. He would request Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to appoint a special public prosecutor in the case, he added.