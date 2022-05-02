Fun, food and feast

By Express News Service

Cook up a storm this Eid with these delicious dishes

Shahi Murg Biryani

(Recipe by Shazia Khan, @chef_shaziakhan)

FOR GARAM MASALA POWDER:

Cinnamon 5 sticks

Clove whole 6

Cardamom pod 6

Shahi jeera(black

cumin seeds) ½ tsp

METHOD

Grind these ingredients to a powder.

FOR MEAT

Whole Chicken 1 kg (cut into big pieces)

Oil 1 cup

Onion 2 (thinly sliced)

Coriander leaves 30 gm, (chopped)

Mint leaves 15 gm (chopped)

Green chilli paste 8

Tomato 2 (finely diced)

Garlic paste 1½ tbsp

Ginger paste 2½ tbsp

Red chilli powder 1 tsp

Coriander powder 1 tsp

Lemon Juice 1½

lemon Curd 300 gm

Salt to taste

FOR RICE

Long grain/basmati rice 1 kg (washed & soaked for ½ hour) Shah Jeera/black cumin ¼ tsp Lemon Juice ½ a lemon Salt to taste Water as required

FOR LAYERING

Milk ½ cup (add a pinch of yellow food colour and pinch of saffron) Onion 1 (sliced & deep fried until golden brown) Ghee 3 tbsp

METHOD

In a large bowl, add the chicken pieces along with fresh coriander, mint, green chilli paste, chopped tomatoes, ginger-garlic paste, red chilli powder, coriander powder, lemon juice, curd, prepared garam masala powder and salt.

Mix well until all the ingredients are combined and keep aside.

In a deep pan, heat the oil. Fry the onions until golden brown.

Add the chicken with the masala and cook for a few minutes.

In a separate large deep pot, heat the water and add shahi jeera.

Squeeze in the lemon juice and add salt accordingly.

When the water comes to a rapid boil, add the rice and cook until the rice is just about 3/4 done. Make sure not to overcook the rice.

Remove from heat and strain the water immediately.

Layer the rice over the chicken masala, spread evenly.

Pour the saffron milk mixture on it. Spoon the ghee over it and sprinkle the fried onions on top.

Cover the pan. Make sure the pan is tightly covered so that the steam does not escape. You can place a heavy object on the pan or seal it with dough.

Cook on low flame for 20 minutes.

Serve with raita and baingan ka salan.

Unnakaya

(Recipe by Rati Dhananjayan, @rati_ratatouille_homecooking)

INGREDIENTS

Nendran banana (firm not too ripe) 2 ripe

Grated coconut 1/2 cup

Sugar 1 tbsp

Chopped cashew 1 tbsp

Raisins 1 tbsp

Crushed cardamom pods 3 to 4

Ghee or oil for frying

METHOD

Steam the bananas until softly cooked. Do not overcook them as it becomes mushy and you won’t be able to roll it tight (in case this happens you can add a slice or two of bread so it holds its shape).

After it cools, peel off the skin and cut it into half and remove the black seed thread.

Mash into a very smooth dough without any lumps and keep aside.

In a khadai, heat a tbsp of ghee, fry the raisins & cashews, add the grated coconut and saute for 5 minutes till the moisture is absorbed, add crushed cardamom and sugar and set the filling aside to cool.

Grease your palm and take a handful of banana mixture and flatten it with your thumb, place 2 tsp of the filling inside, seal the edges and roll into a spindle shape.

Heat oil or ghee in a khadai for deep frying. Deep fry each of them until golden-brown. Fry both sides. Drain on a paper towel and serve hot.

Sheer Khurma Recipe

(Recipe by Soumya Gopi, yougottatryit.in)



INGREDIENTS: Nylon Vermicelli 1 cup Milk 1 litre Cardamom powder 1/2 tsp Condensed milk 200 gm Sugar 4 tsp Ghee 2.5 to 3 tbsp Dry fruits (chopped dates, cashew nuts, raisins) 1 handful each Pistachio chopped for garnishing Rose water 1/4 tsp

METHOD: In a heavy-bottomed vessel, heat the milk. Stir occasionally. Once milk starts boiling, add condensed milk, sugar and combine well. In another pan, heat clarified butter/ghee and fry the nuts and dry fruits. In the same pan, add nylon vermicelli and fry till golden brown. Do not over fry it. To the boiling milk, add cardamom powder and fried nuts and dry fruits (Keep some dry fruits for garnishing). Stir well for 2 minutes. Add the fried vermicelli. Stir and cook for 5 minutes.

Once the vermicelli is cooked well, add rose water and turn off the flame and close it with a lid. Leave it aside for 10 minutes. You can serve the Sheer Khurma hot or chilled. Before serving, garnish the dessert bowl with dry fruits, nuts, pistachios and saffron strands.