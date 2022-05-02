Heavy rain brings relief but floods major roads

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After the sultry summer heat, most parts of Bengaluru on Sunday evening received heavy downpours, flooding many parts of the city. Some also enjoyed the hailstones. Waterlogging was reported at a few low-lying areas around Chandra Layout, BTM Layout, Bannerghatta Road, Jayamahal Road and south Bengaluru.

Several commuters were stuck in snarls as the rains began around 4.30 pm and continued persistently till 7 pm. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) control room received calls of trees falling at JC Road and NR Colony. However, no casualty was reported. Main roads were flooded at Pulakeshinagar, Shivajinagar, Hosakerehalli, Mysuru Road and Vijaynagar.

Officials from India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast heavy rain over the city and most parts of south interior Karnataka for the next two days. On the damage caused, BBMP officials and fire and emergency department told The New Indian Express that they did not receive any complaints. However, many residents found the BBMP and Fire and Emergency department control rooms busy.

Traffic was thrown out of gear on Koramangala, Malleswaram, Jayamahal, Cauvery Junction on Bellary Road, Shivananda Circle, KG Road, Bannerghatta Road and JC Road. The rain also led to power cuts in most parts of the city. Bescom officials however acted on the complaints and started work to restore power. They stated that 32 poles fell in Chandapura, 12 were damaged in KR Puram, one transformer fell in Kengeri division, two electric poles in the BTM layout. Power supply was also interrupted in Jain college where the Khelo India event is being held. The officials added that a total of 170 electric poles were damages and over 160 trees were uprooted.

As many as 10 tree and tree branches were reported to have fallen in Chandapura. Kolar had also reported 19 tree and tree branches falling, as well as 19 poles broken. Rains are expected to continue at least for the next 24 hours, with winds reaching 30 to 40 kmph.