STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Research papers invited on shift in literature post-Covid

The papers need to focus on themes of South Asian speculative fiction, reporting through graphic novels, new modes of cinema and visual media, AI, ‘bhasha’ and literature, and online education.

Published: 02nd May 2022 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2022 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

St Joseph’s College (Autonomous) Bengaluru. ( Photo | Website, www.sjc.ac.in/)

St Joseph’s College (Autonomous) Bengaluru. ( Photo | Website, www.sjc.ac.in/)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Emphasising on the cultural shift to new media forms, especially after the pandemic, St Joseph’s College (Autonomous) is inviting papers on how this shift has affected literature and writing.

The college’s department of English will host a  three-day national conference, titled ‘Writing Worlds, Worlds Writing: New Textualities and Their Online Lives’, where the papers will be presented. The department has invited papers and posters from independent researchers, scholars, academicians, and college students. 

The papers need to focus on themes of South Asian speculative fiction, reporting through graphic novels, new modes of cinema and visual media, AI, ‘bhasha’ and literature, and online education. “The resurgence of existing genres like science fiction, speculative fiction and fantasy, and their growing appeal in South Asia opens up space for critical examination of literary production and readership in new regional contexts,” the department said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Joseph’s College literature writing Writing Worlds graphic novels fantasy pandemic
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Nobody can be forced to undergo COVID-19 vaccinations: Supreme court
Image used for representation.
Dalit family stopped from using crematorium's platform for last rites of kin in MP; 3 held
(Photo | PTI)
Morale low as stagnation high across BSF ranks
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
RTC driver asked to produce selfie with relative’s body to avail leave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp