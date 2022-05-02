Research papers invited on shift in literature post-Covid

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Emphasising on the cultural shift to new media forms, especially after the pandemic, St Joseph’s College (Autonomous) is inviting papers on how this shift has affected literature and writing.

The college’s department of English will host a three-day national conference, titled ‘Writing Worlds, Worlds Writing: New Textualities and Their Online Lives’, where the papers will be presented. The department has invited papers and posters from independent researchers, scholars, academicians, and college students.

The papers need to focus on themes of South Asian speculative fiction, reporting through graphic novels, new modes of cinema and visual media, AI, ‘bhasha’ and literature, and online education. “The resurgence of existing genres like science fiction, speculative fiction and fantasy, and their growing appeal in South Asia opens up space for critical examination of literary production and readership in new regional contexts,” the department said.