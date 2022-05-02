STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

TG Halli project to be ready by next year

It will treat, supply 110 MLD of water to city. Nearly 300 workers are on site carrying out works across the sprawling campus.

Published: 02nd May 2022 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2022 12:17 PM   |  A+A-

Water treatment plant being readied at the Thippagondanahalli reservoir. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

Water treatment plant being readied at the Thippagondanahalli reservoir. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Thippagondanahalli (Chamarajasagara) reservoir, located 29 km from the city on Magadi Road, is gearing up to receive the 1.7 TMC (thousand million cubic) feet of water from the Yettinahole project. The Rs 291.57-crore project, which was expected to be in place by March this year, will now take another year to be ready because of the delay caused by a shortage of manpower due to the pandemic.

Located at the confluence of the Arkavathi and Kumudavathi rivers, the reservoir built-in 1933 by Sir M Visvesvaraya was the drinking water lifeline for the city for decades until the city’s growth exploded. It was fully shut in December 2012 due to lack of rain and the poor quality of water here due to chemicals making it unfit for consumption. The reservoir shot to infamy after two actors died here during the shooting of a film on November 7, 2016.

The New Indian Express was given exclusive access to the restricted site to take stock of the progress being made on the `Revival/Refurbishment of Thippagondanahalli Water Supply Scheme’. It plans to provide 110 Million Litres Per Day (MLD) of drinking water to the city next year.

Nearly 300 workers are on site carrying out works across the sprawling campus. Megha Engineer Infrastructure (MEI) has been contracted with the work. The reservoir was filled up to 28.5 feet against the total capacity of 74 feet.

S Raghu, Executive Engineer, TG Halli, said, “We have completed 90 per cent of the work on the STP which can treat up to 20 Million Litres Per Day (MLD) of sewage. It will be ready for commissioning within two months.” Water from Yeshwantpur and Peenya areas that flow along this direction will be treated by the STP and released into the reservoir as soon as it is ready.

On the status of the key project, a water treatment plant, S Ramachandra Gowda, Assistant Executive Engineer, said, “We have completed up to 65 per cent of civil works. It is a massive, unique project for us. We have imported Disc Filters from Sweden and Plate Setters (used in the clarification technique during treatment) from France.” Jayaram of MEI said 29 km of water pipeline is already present from TG Halli to CJF reservoir in Malleswaram. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thippagondanahalli reservoir Water Arkavathi Kumudavathi rivers Sir M Visvesvaraya
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Nobody can be forced to undergo COVID-19 vaccinations: Supreme court
Image used for representation.
Dalit family stopped from using crematorium's platform for last rites of kin in MP; 3 held
(Photo | PTI)
Morale low as stagnation high across BSF ranks
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
RTC driver asked to produce selfie with relative’s body to avail leave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp