Ensure city is not flooded: BBMP chief to officials

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Tuesday said that directions have been issued to all zonal, divisional, ward level and head office officials to ensure there is no flooding in the city. Informing that India Meteorological Department has forecast rainfall coupled with thundershowers for most parts of Karnataka, including Bengaluru, Gupta on Monday told the media that directions have been issued to chief engineers- lakes, stormwater drains and roads- to ensure that there is no water stagnation and inundation of homes.

“Officials have been told to identify all problematic areas. They must be kept clean. There have been instances of trees falling due to strong winds, but no untoward incidents were reported. Directions have been issued to identify vulnerable trees and axe them,” he said.

Gupta said that he had received reports of heavy rainfall up to 36 mm in areas like Vidyapeeta, Kamakhya, Uttarahalli and other places. Hail storm was also reported in many parts of the city. Complaint of people’s homes being flooded was also reported from Uttarahalli after the stormwater drain had overflown. But by 10pm, it was all cleared.

On the issue of transferring all B-Khata sites to A-Khata, Gupta said the directions of the government will be followed. There was a chief secretary meeting regarding this and it was discussed. There are around six lakh B-khata site holders in the city. Acting on the notice issued by KSPCB for management of SWM plants, Gupta said, it has been informed that latest technology will be adopted and within six months everything will be set right.