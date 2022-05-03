STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gottigere gets more green as ‘Save Green’ plants 500 saplings

The NGO also focuses on areas lying in the Bengaluru rural district that have lesser tree cover.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Save Green, a Bengaluru-based NGO, planted 500 trees in Gottigere last week. Ahead of planting, 250 volunteers from the NGO took to the streets of Gottigere, levelling out roads and cleaning up. In addition to trees like mahogany, fruit-bearing trees like jamun, guava and amla were planted to help provide birds with food.

The NGO has been undertaking various social initiatives since 2009. Apart from tree plantation, they are also involved in tree maintenance, park and lake development and other green causes. In the last four months alone, they have planted almost a thousand trees all over Bengaluru, in areas like Hulimavu, KR Puram and Marathahalli. The NGO also focuses on areas lying in the Bengaluru rural district that have lesser tree cover.

