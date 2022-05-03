NGO helps schizophrenic woman reunite with family

Donna Eva By

BENGALURU: A woman had turned up in Bengaluru’s Tavarekere, over 2,000 km from her native village in West Bengal’s Malda district. Following sustained efforts of local activists from Mercy Angels, a Bengaluru-based NGO, her family was able to track her after two and a half months and she has returned home.

Sitara Bibi, 32, who was diagnosed with schizophrenia, had gone missing from her home. “This was common. She would regularly leave home and board local trains that travelled within the district. This time we couldn’t find her,” Khurshed Ali, her father, told TNIE.

On March 16, Tavarekere police found her on the streets in a miserable condition and because she could only speak Bengali, the officers failed to comprehend. They took her to AiR Humanitarian Homes in Bannerghata, where she stayed for a month and a half. On April 17, Tanveer Ahmed and Naveed Iqbal, who were visiting the shelter for another case noticed her.

“As part of Mercy Angels, we were involved in cremating bodies of those who had died due to Covid. After Covid waned, we would still arrange for unclaimed bodies to be buried in accordance with their faith, which is why we were at the home that day. She was very violent, saying that she was being kept against her will and that she wanted to go home,” Tanveer told TNIE.

After this, with the help of the shelter’s staff, the two recorded a video and circulated it among their contacts. Within a day, her family identified her, and her father and brother immediately came to take her home. By April 27, the three were reunited. While in Bengaluru, Sitara was diagnosed with schizophrenia. “She was married with three children, but around three years ago she had some mental issues and started living with us again,” said Khurshed Ali. “We’re glad to have reunited her as her family was very stressed about the situation,” said Tanveer.