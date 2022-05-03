STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

NGO helps schizophrenic woman reunite with family

On March 16, Tavarekere police found her on the streets in a miserable condition and because she could only speak Bengali, the officers failed to comprehend.

Published: 03rd May 2022 03:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2022 03:34 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Donna Eva
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A woman had turned up in Bengaluru’s Tavarekere, over 2,000 km from her native village in West Bengal’s Malda district. Following sustained efforts of local activists from Mercy Angels, a Bengaluru-based NGO, her family was able to track her after two and a half months and she has returned home.

Sitara Bibi, 32, who was diagnosed with schizophrenia, had gone missing from her home. “This was common. She would regularly leave home and board local trains that travelled within the district. This time we couldn’t find her,” Khurshed Ali, her father, told TNIE. 

On March 16, Tavarekere police found her on the streets in a miserable condition and because she could only speak Bengali, the officers failed to comprehend. They took her to AiR Humanitarian Homes in Bannerghata, where she stayed for a month and a half. On April 17, Tanveer Ahmed and Naveed Iqbal, who were visiting the shelter for another case noticed her.

“As part of Mercy Angels, we were involved in cremating bodies of those who had died due to Covid. After Covid waned, we would still arrange for unclaimed bodies to be buried in accordance with their faith, which is why we were at the home that day. She was very violent, saying that she was being kept against her will and that she wanted to go home,” Tanveer told TNIE.

After this, with the help of the shelter’s staff, the two recorded a video and circulated it among their contacts. Within a day, her family identified her, and her father and brother immediately came to take her home. By April 27, the three were reunited. While in Bengaluru, Sitara was diagnosed with schizophrenia. “She was married with three children, but around three years ago she had some mental issues and started living with us again,” said Khurshed Ali. “We’re glad to have reunited her as her family was very stressed about the situation,” said Tanveer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru’s Tavarekere NGO Mercy Angels miserable condition Humanitarian Homes Covid
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Nobody can be forced to undergo COVID-19 vaccinations: Supreme court
Image used for representation.
Dalit family stopped from using crematorium's platform for last rites of kin in MP; 3 held
(Photo | PTI)
Morale low as stagnation high across BSF ranks
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
RTC driver asked to produce selfie with relative’s body to avail leave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp