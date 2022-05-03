STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Tomato prices on fire, pay more to eat out

 With soaring lemon prices, an essential to beat summer heat, now tomatoes have become costly with a kilo costing Rs 75-80 in retail.

Published: 03rd May 2022 03:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2022 03:29 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With soaring lemon prices, an essential to beat summer heat, now tomatoes have become costly with a kilo costing Rs 75-80 in retail. The inflation and low yield have not just hit domestic consumption but also affected export. Every kitchen’s most essential ingredient now costs Rs 62- 64 a kilo in Hopcoms outlets. The price has shot up by Rs 10 in a day, forcing many households to skip the staple in salad and strike it out from their diet plan.

Hotels and restaurant associations are already contemplating are considering increasing the cost of their items as it is essential for preparations like sambars, rasam and other curries along with skyrocketing cost of commercial gas cylinders. 

According to Hopcoms, the cost of tomatoes has shot up not just because of the fluctuations in season and the extremes, but also because of the price issues. “Last month, a kilo tomatoes were sold at Rs 2-3, so farmers could not maintain and sustain it. They were forced to throw it on the road as they were unable to find labourers. But when the supply stopped, the demand continued to rise and hence there is a sudden rise in cost,” the official said.

He also pointed out that during April-May the rates increase, but they would shoot up to Rs 50-55, now it is climbing towards Rs 80, which is a matter of concern. Narayan Gowda, a tomato grower, admitted that the prices will continue to be on the higher side for the next 2-3 months till fresh crops hit the market. Tomatoes take three months to ripen. The prime tomato growing regions in the state are Kolar, Mulbagal, KGF, Chintamani, Sidlaghatta, Chikkaballapur and Doddaballapur.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
tomatoes lemon prices domestic consumption export
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Nobody can be forced to undergo COVID-19 vaccinations: Supreme court
Image used for representation.
Dalit family stopped from using crematorium's platform for last rites of kin in MP; 3 held
(Photo | PTI)
Morale low as stagnation high across BSF ranks
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
RTC driver asked to produce selfie with relative’s body to avail leave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp