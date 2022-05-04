Gala and glamour 

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Alicia Keys’ song Empire State of Mind can best describe the mood of Met Gala 2022 which was held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. The theme of this year, Gilded Glamour is a concept that takes inspiration from New York’s Gilded Age and leaves plenty of room for interpretation. And boy! The guests pulled-off varied looks to bring out America’s vast history of glamour.

The Kardashian sisters take the Met event very seriously. Kylie Jenner turned up as a modern bride with an American baseball veil, while Kendall Jenner raised ‘eyebrows’ in a sheer crop top and skirt set from Prada with bleached eyebrows. But it was Kim Kardashian who channeled her inner Marilyn Monroe and grabbed the attention of the media across the globe. Kardashian took over the red carpet in the same dress worn by Monroe six decades ago for JFK’s 60th birthday while singing the iconic Happy Birthday song. Kardashian shed 16 pounds just to fit into the dress.

With the Met Gala being a global affair, city-based fashion gurus have their verdict about the hits and misses of the season. For instance, Prasad Bidapa liked the presenters, best. “They were sophisticated and represented Hollywood glamour at its best. Even Tom Ford said he couldn’t understand why it had turned into a costume party. Thank God some still have the class and elegance to dress properly,” says Bidapa, who felt Natasha Poonawalla “did India proud” by wearing a Schiaparelli corset with a Sabyasachi saree, styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania.

The Indian socialite and businesswoman attended the Met Gala in a gold tulle saree and hand-forged bustier. She gave desi glamour a modern touch. Poonawalla was quite a crowd favourite, masking the absence of the India’s Met event regulars like Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone. Fashion designer Manoviraj Khosla says Poonawalla was a breath of fresh air. “Priyanka and Deepika were missed to an extent but not too much either... Let the world see there is more representation from India than just both the girls. And Poonawalla was perfect and beautifully represented the Gilded Age with a modern touch,” says Khosla, who mentions that he was quite amused by Kardashian’s dedication to fit into Monroe’s dress. “It was sweet because there is a nice piece of history behind it,” he adds.

What impressed Khosla about this year’s Met Gala was that guests were more creative with their costumes than being over the top. “For example, Billie Eilish’s periodic Gucci gown was a nice attempt,” says Khosla, adding that some stars, however, looked uncomfortable.

Agrees celebrity designer Shloka Sudhakar. For her, a major miss was Mindy Kaling in Prabal Gurung’s lilac gown. “The dress could have worked but the overall makeup and the necklace did not sit well,” says Sudhakar. For her, some off-beat hits were Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham. “Even Blake Lively in a Statue of Liberty gown and Ryan Reynolds looked great but failed to leave an impact,’’ says Sudhakar.

