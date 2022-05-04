STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Thieves in swanky attire steal Rs 60k

Moving in a high-end car and dressed swankily seems to be the modus operandi of two thieves who have committed theft at a supermarket in JP Nagar 7th phase.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Moving in a high-end car and dressed swankily seems to be the modus operandi of two thieves who have committed theft at a supermarket in JP Nagar 7th phase. The accused did not need tool to gain entry. Instead, they took a wooden log that had fallen on the road due to the heavy rain and sharpened its edges.

They have managed to lift the shutters and escaped with Rs 60,000 in cash. The supermarket is located at RBI Layout in JP Nagar 7th phase and the incident took place in the wee hours of Monday at around 3.30 am. One of the accused after going inside opened the cash counter. Later the two fled from the spot in the car. The Konanakuntte police have registered a case.

