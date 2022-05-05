STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru: Acid attack victim undergoes second surgery, has long battle ahead

A week after the horrific acid attack by her spurned stalker, Aasha (name changed) underwent a second surgery on Wednesday.

Published: 05th May 2022

Acid Attack

For representational purposes

By Shilpa P
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A week after the horrific acid attack by her spurned stalker, Aasha (name changed) underwent a second surgery on Wednesday. The surgery took three and a half hours, while her first surgery on Saturday lasted eight hours, Aasha’s uncle Sundresh said. This could be the beginning of a series of surgeries to set Aasha on the path to recovery. As acid attack survivor Dr Mahalakshmi Y N says, “Treatment is a very long battle, and she has to stay patient and confident.”

She herself had to undergo 22 reconstructive surgeries in one-and-half years, after the attack on January 11, 2001. Dr Mahalakshmi, who plans to meet Aasha, said, “Laws and government are supportive of the victim now. At one point, she has to depend on her own self.” She recalled that she was 30 years old when a similar attack had left her with 55 per cent disability, affecting her left ear, eye and hand severely. “But I focused on my goal, and chose to heal the pain of people to forget my pain.

I treat at least 60 to 70 patients a day in a government health care centre. My daughter, who was four years old when the incident occurred, is now taking civil service exams. The attitude of people towards acid attack victims has not changed. We don’t want sympathy, we need to be allowed to live our lives,” she said. Advocate Sumithra Acharya, who is doing research on ‘Reintegration and Rehabilitation of Acid Attack Victims’ under an NHRC project, said, “Acid attack victims still face a delay in getting benefits. Of 80 victims in the State, only 38 get pension.”

