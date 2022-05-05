Bengaluru: Drug addict husband pushes woman to suicide

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 25-year-old woman committed suicide on the outskirts of the city unable to bear the harassment from her husband, who is a drug addict. Her husband, who is a chain smoker, had assured her of quitting smoking after getting married, but later he turned out to be a drug addict and began torturing her to hand over her salary for buying drugs.

Vandana, 25, a resident of Tyagarajanagar in Dodaballlapura town, died by hanging herself at her mother’s house on Tuesday, and her husband has been accused of her death. The couple married just a few months back. The couple were in love since they were classmates at a college in the outskirts of the city. After their marriage, Goutham allegedly got addicted to drugs and was harassing his wife at night. “The victim, an MSc graduate, was working in a private firm and was earning well.

Goutham, on the other hand, was earning Rs 12,000 per month and was spending his salary on drugs. He was harassing his wife for more money. He had even burnt her face with cigarette drugs. At the time of marriage, he had taken Rs 2 lakh from her. When she refused to give him money for the last two months, he broke her laptop into pieces,,” said an officer. The postmortem was conducted in the presence of the jurisdictional Tahsildar.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).