STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Drug addict husband pushes woman to suicide

A 25-year-old woman committed suicide on the outskirts of the city unable to bear the harassment from her husband, who is a drug addict.

Published: 05th May 2022 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2022 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 25-year-old woman committed suicide on the outskirts of the city unable to bear the harassment from her husband, who is a drug addict. Her husband, who is a chain smoker, had assured her of quitting smoking after getting married, but later he turned out to be a drug addict and began torturing her to hand over her salary for buying drugs.

Vandana, 25, a resident of Tyagarajanagar in Dodaballlapura town, died by hanging herself at her mother’s house on Tuesday, and her husband has been accused of her death. The couple married just a few months back. The couple were in love since they were classmates at a college in the outskirts of the city. After their marriage, Goutham allegedly got addicted to drugs and was harassing his wife at night. “The victim, an MSc graduate, was working in a private firm and was earning well.

Goutham, on the other hand, was earning Rs 12,000 per month and was spending his salary on drugs. He was harassing his wife for more money. He had even burnt her face with cigarette drugs. At the time of marriage, he had taken Rs 2 lakh from her. When she refused to give him money for the last two months, he broke her laptop into pieces,,” said an officer. The postmortem was conducted in the presence of the jurisdictional Tahsildar.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
suicide drug addict Bengaluru
India Matters
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo | PTI)
Sidhu preparing to get bowled out by Congress?
Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)
Indian Railways to build platform facilities for runaway kids
Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Tamil Nadu gets Pfizer’s biggest Asian drug hub
Chief Minister MK Stalin with Governor RN Ravi (File | EPS)
End to standoff? Guv Ravi forwards NEET Bill to Centre for President’s assent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp