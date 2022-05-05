Bengaluru gym trainer arrested on charges of raping Mumbai woman

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: KG Nagar police arrested a gym trainer for allegedly raping a Mumbai-based woman who had joined his gym. The 23-year-old woman has alleged that Syed Siddique, the gym trainer, had drugged her before raping her, and had again allegedly raped her on false marriage promise.

The victim also filed a complaint against Siddique’s wife Fasia Rehaman and his brother-in-law Sadiq for threatening her for forcing the accused to marry her. “The victim is said to come to know about the accused on social media. After seeing his training videos and photographs, she contacted him. She had come from Mumbai to the city on February 15.

The victim who was interested in bodybuilding wanted to be a trainer. After she started training, the accused is alleged to have forced her to take steroids. Four days later, he is alleged to have gone to her house and raped her,” said an officer. As she refused to take steroids, the accused allegedly drugged her by spiking her liquids during workouts. The woman told police that she was unaware that he was married.