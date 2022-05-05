STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru gym trainer arrested on charges of raping Mumbai woman

KG Nagar police arrested a gym trainer for allegedly raping a Mumbai-based woman who had joined his gym.

Published: 05th May 2022 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2022 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: KG Nagar police arrested a gym trainer for allegedly raping a Mumbai-based woman who had joined his gym. The 23-year-old woman has alleged that Syed Siddique, the gym trainer, had drugged her before raping her, and had again allegedly raped her on false marriage promise.

The victim also filed a complaint against Siddique’s wife Fasia Rehaman and his brother-in-law Sadiq for threatening her for forcing the accused to marry her. “The victim is said to come to know about the accused on social media. After seeing his training videos and photographs, she contacted him. She had come from Mumbai to the city on February 15.

The victim who was interested in bodybuilding wanted to be a trainer. After she started training, the accused is alleged to have forced her to take steroids. Four days later, he is alleged to have gone to her house and raped her,” said an officer. As she refused to take steroids, the accused allegedly drugged her by spiking her liquids during workouts. The woman told police that she was unaware that he was married.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
gym trainer rape
India Matters
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo | PTI)
Sidhu preparing to get bowled out by Congress?
Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)
Indian Railways to build platform facilities for runaway kids
Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Tamil Nadu gets Pfizer’s biggest Asian drug hub
Chief Minister MK Stalin with Governor RN Ravi (File | EPS)
End to standoff? Guv Ravi forwards NEET Bill to Centre for President’s assent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp