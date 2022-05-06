STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Acid attack: No clues to the accused Nagesh

The woman was attacked with acid around 8.30 am on April 28 after she reportedly turned down Nagesh’s marriage proposal.

AIMSS activists stage a protest demanding the arrest of the accused in the acid attack case, in Bengaluru on Friday | Vinod Kumar T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even after a week since the 24-year-old woman was attacked with acid outside her workplace in Sunkadakatte, the police are unable to get any clues of the 27-year-old accused Nagesh. Seven police teams are on the lookout for him. The woman was attacked with acid around 8.30 am on April 28 after she reportedly turned down Nagesh’s marriage proposal.

The police have questioned the family of the accused. The employees, who were working in the garment factory of the accused, have also been questioned.  However, the police are still unable to make any breakthrough in the case. Since the day of the attack, the accused has switched off his mobile phone. He has also not tried to make any bank transaction.

All this has made the police believe that it was a meticulously planned attack. Nagesh’s uncle Krishnappa is cursing the accused as they are being disturbed by the police regularly. “Even though he was my relative, we hardly had any bonding. He never used to come to our house. He moved to the city around 10 years back and was working before starting his own garments business. In order to destroy the life of the innocent woman, he has even shut his business. Police are calling us everyday. We are just frustrated,” Krishnappa said. 

