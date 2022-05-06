Acid attack victim Aasha wants kin to go ahead with sister’s wedding

Shilpa P By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: “I am doing fine. Please go ahead with my sister’s wedding. We can have a reception once I recover,” were the first soothing words of acid attack victim Aasha to her family, which is grieving over her plight.

“Aasha is responding to treatment, as per doctors treating her. She had a bite of idli, she had solid food for the first time after a week on Thursday. She is strong and she is instilling courage in us. We are getting ready for a simple marriage of her sister on Saturday and Sunday, with police security,” Aasha’s uncle Sundresh said.

He added, “Police told us that Nagesh had hinted to his brother two days before the attack, that he would appear on TV news channels and in newspapers. Police found 4 litres of acid at the washing unit of Nagesh’s garment factory, and one empty 1-litre bottle of acid. They are looking out for the seller too,” Sundresh said.

Meanwhile, as per a study on ten cases of acid attack victims, seven were by jilted lovers, two were by husbands who suspected their wives of infidelity, and one by a relative over a property dispute. Of these, only six accused were convicted, according to advocate Sumithra Acharya, research consultant of the ‘Centre for Women and Law’ at the National Law School of India University, who is researching acid

attack victims.