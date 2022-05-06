Four held for assaulting BMTC bus driver

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 36-year-old BMTC driver was assaulted by four drunk bike-borne miscreants over a trivial issue on Magadi main road. The bus was going from KR Market to Kenchanapura, En-route the accused were blocking the road by riding slow on two separate bikes. The bus driver could not pass through despite repeated honking. Finally, the driver managed to overtake the bikers. Frustrated over this, the accused overtook the bus and stopped in front of the bus. They barged into the bus and attacked the driver. A crimial complaint has been filed by the victim. The bus driver has been identified as Veerabhadraiah Hiremat, a resident of Yeshwanthapura.