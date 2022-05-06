Four held for assaulting BMTC bus driver

BENGALURU: A 36-year-old BMTC driver was assaulted by four drunk bike-borne miscreants over a trivial issue on Magadi main road. The bus was going from KR Market to Kenchanapura, En-route the accused were blocking the road by riding slow on two separate bikes. The bus driver could not pass through despite repeated honking. Finally, the driver managed to overtake the bikers. Frustrated over this, the accused overtook the bus and stopped in front of the bus. They barged into the bus and attacked the driver. A crimial complaint has been filed by the victim. The bus driver has been identified as Veerabhadraiah Hiremat, a resident of Yeshwanthapura.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Rahul Gandhi rules out alliance with TRS, says KCR not CM but 'king' who doesn't listen to people
Eight dead, 30 hurt as huge blast wrecks Havana hotel
Allahabad High Court denies permission for use of loudspeaker at mosque for azaan
Medical aspirants urge PM Narendra Modi for postponing NEET PG 2022 exam
Rajasthan DGP set up SIT to probe into recent communal incidents in state's cities