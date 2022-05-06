Gaurav Gupta shunted out of BBMP, Girinath new chief

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a major reshuffle, the State government on Thursday announced a series of transfers. However, the transfer of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta has caught the attention as its just been a year after he took charge. Tushar Girinath has been appointed as the new BBMP chief commissioner. He was serving as the Revenue Department secretary.

Gupta has now been posted as the additional chief secretary of Infrastructure Development Department. T K Anil Kumar who was the principal secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department is now the secretary of Revenue Department.

Manjunath Prasad handed over the Chief Commissioners post to Gupta on April 1, 2021. He was also posted as BBMP administrator from September to March 2022, for a duration of six months.

According to talks in BBMP: “Girinath’s name was doing rounds for the BBMP Commissioners post twice when Kumar and Prasad were being transferred. Now it is the first time he is getting posted here.”

Officials in BBMP said that Gupta has been transferred because of the tough stance he took to handle many situations and as he did not bend to the tune of the politicians. The officials added that one year in that post is considered to be too long, especially when elections are round the corner. He was also sticking to the rule book and was not showing any sign of changing. The rising court case against BBMP was also becoming a matter of prestige for the government to handle.