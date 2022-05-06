Green of a different kind: Screens to hide civic work

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: “Bengaluru is turning green,” tease social media users, as BBMP put up green screens to cover up work on Old Airport Road. Harish Bijoor, brand strategist and founder of Harish Bijoor Consults Inc, pointed out on social media that green screens were brought up only when VIPs were in the area.

In his tweet on Thursday, Bijoor said, “Parde-ke-peeche-kya-hai?’ Time to re-name #OldAirportRoad our new #VIPRoad in Bengaluru! Everytime there is VIP movement on this road, green curtains come up to cover BBMP work-in-progress! And once they pass by, its all rolled up! Business as usual! Nice!” Speaking to TNIE, he said that it was a common occurrence that whenever VIPs were in the area, screens would come up.

According to BBMP Chief Engineer (Projects) Lokesh Mahadevaiah, “The work being undertaken on the road is for the signal-free corridor being undertaken by BBMP. Interestingly, the work was due to finish in September 2021, but had its deadline extended to March 2022. Despite this, work is still underway.”

The incident bears resemblance to Donald Trump’s visit to Gujurat, where it was widely reported that a wall had been hastily constructed to block the view of a slum on the former US president’s route.