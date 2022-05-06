STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Siddaganga College throws line to Ukraine returnee medicos

It is a win-win situation for both the students and college, as they started their MBBS programme from the academic year 2022-23.

Published: 06th May 2022 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2022 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

Siddaganga Mutt

Siddaganga Mutt

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

TUMAKURU: With the future of medical students who returned from war-torn Ukraine remaining uncertain, the medical college run by Siddaganga Mutt has come as a ray of hope, having offered the students the required practical exposure The students, who were in their fourth year, will continue to attend online classes with their respective institutions in Ukraine, and clinical exposure will be provided in Siddaganga Hospital and Research Centre (SHRC).

It is a win-win situation for both the students and college, as they started their MBBS programme from the academic year 2022-23. Fourth-year students can work as interns in the hospital. Dr S Paramesh, SHRC director, said, “It is not an official initiative as we are not supposed to give them a certificate for the training they undergo under the guidance of our faculty in the laboratory and hospital. The varsities in Ukraine, State and Union governments should take a call.”

Kantharaju, a staffer, remarked, “Apparently, the initiative by the college following the instructions of Siddaganga Mutt head Sri Siddalinga Swamiji came as a morale booster or the students would not have pursued their dreams of becoming a doctor.” He clarified, “We enquired from many students across the state as well, but they have to accommodate their own as we are not providing any other facilities.” Ganesh Yadav, one of the 16 students, expressed gratitude to the college as the help he got is working like a bridge course. “We have an expert faculty like Dr Shalini, who has over three decades of experience as our guide. We interacted with patients and have also got clinical experience in the lab,” said Kushi, another student.

