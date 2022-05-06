STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Two youngsters die as car collides head-on with bus on Nice Road

The bodies have been kept at the Rajarajeshwari Hospital on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Road.

Published: 06th May 2022 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2022 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

The mangled remains of the car involved in the accident | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 22-year-old man and his female friend were killed on the spot after their car collided head-on with a bus coming from the opposite direction on the Nice corridor in Kengeri traffic police station limits on Thursday evening. The deceased are Sumukh and Leena Naidu (19). The latter was a BBA student studying in a private college near Kengeri and was a resident of RR Nagar.

The bodies have been kept at the Rajarajeshwari Hospital on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Road. Te incident happened at  5.15 pm near one of the Nice tolls.  Sumukh, along with the friend, were going in a Honda City from the PES College side on Nice Road towards Sompura Gate. Due to suspected over speeding, Sumukh is said to have lost control and crossed the divider and collided head on with a bus coming from the opposite direction.

“The impact was so severe that both the car and the bus toppled after the collision. One of the car tyres, which got separated, hit a Toyota Fortuner  from behind. The Fortuner was also damaged in the accident. The bus driver sustained serious injuries and one of his legs is completely crushed. A few other bus passengers have also sustained minor injuries,” police said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bengaluru road accident
India Matters
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo | PTI)
Sidhu preparing to get bowled out by Congress?
Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)
Indian Railways to build platform facilities for runaway kids
Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Tamil Nadu gets Pfizer’s biggest Asian drug hub
Chief Minister MK Stalin with Governor RN Ravi (File | EPS)
End to standoff? Guv Ravi forwards NEET Bill to Centre for President’s assent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp