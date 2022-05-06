Two youngsters die as car collides head-on with bus on Nice Road

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 22-year-old man and his female friend were killed on the spot after their car collided head-on with a bus coming from the opposite direction on the Nice corridor in Kengeri traffic police station limits on Thursday evening. The deceased are Sumukh and Leena Naidu (19). The latter was a BBA student studying in a private college near Kengeri and was a resident of RR Nagar.

The bodies have been kept at the Rajarajeshwari Hospital on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Road. Te incident happened at 5.15 pm near one of the Nice tolls. Sumukh, along with the friend, were going in a Honda City from the PES College side on Nice Road towards Sompura Gate. Due to suspected over speeding, Sumukh is said to have lost control and crossed the divider and collided head on with a bus coming from the opposite direction.

“The impact was so severe that both the car and the bus toppled after the collision. One of the car tyres, which got separated, hit a Toyota Fortuner from behind. The Fortuner was also damaged in the accident. The bus driver sustained serious injuries and one of his legs is completely crushed. A few other bus passengers have also sustained minor injuries,” police said.