Acid attack victim Aasha tried to run after spotting plastic bag in Nagesh's hand

Shilpa P By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: “After my father dropped me at 8.30am on April 28, I was waiting at the door of my office on the first floor, since my colleagues had not yet arrived. As I waited, Nagesh approached me, holding something in a plastic bag. Nagesh had been following me since April 24, and forcing me to accept his proposal. On April 27, he had followed me to office around 9am and threatened me to marry him, or he would ensure that no one would marry me.

So the moment I saw him, I tried to run down the stairs. Nagesh followed me and threw acid on me. I immediately called my father and asked him to come to the spot, and he rushed me to hospital in an ambulance,” acid attack victim Aasha (name changed) narrated her ordeal, while giving her statement to police.

Her uncle Sundresh said that Aasha had also recalled how Nagesh, who was a tenant in her aunt’s house seven years ago, used to harass her. After she declined his proposal, he remained silent, but began troubling her again. “After Nagesh threatened me on April 27, I told my aunt and she called Nagesh’s elder brother and informed him. He said he would advise his brother to mend his ways. But the next day, he came with the intention of murder and poured acid on me,” she said.