Wrapped with love

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: LIPS TALK

The Matte in Heaven lipsticks by Plum are a great way to boost your mother’s confidence. With a range of colours to choose from, give her options to pick one for the right mood. Price: Rs 499, Available: plumgoodness.com

PLANT THERAPY

If your mother is fond of home decor, browse through Bonasila’s new Existo collection which includes fiberglass planters such as Cilita, Corin, and Orino. They are lightweight, water-resistant and frost-resistant. Price: Rs 3,075 onwards Available: @bonasilaplanters

DINE AWAY

Instead of getting her to cook for you, plan a dinner for your mum using the Sparklez Store’s tableware collection. The dinnerware cutlery offers a set you can use to present the delicious dinner you make for her. Price: Rs 1,899 onwards Where: sparklezstores.com

SAY IT WITH DIAMONDS

From contemporary renditions of the traditional ‘haath phool’ and ‘kaan phool’ in the form of palm cuffs and ear cuffs, to diamondstring chokers convertible to tennis bracelets, Dragonfly Collection by Prakshi Fine Jewellery has a wide collection to choose from. Price: On request Available: prakshi.com