Bengaluru

PHCs seek extension of tenure under BBMP

Published: 08th May 2022 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2022 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike

BBMP office (File Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath on Saturday said many Primary Heath Centres (PHCs) have urged the health department to extend their tenure under BBMP as their term has expired.

Speaking to the media, Girinath said as the health department has apprehensions about the appointment of temporary and contract staff, the BBMP has directed them to deploy permanent staff and hand over the management to the BBMP. Girinath said that he has also spoken to the health secretary in this regard.

The matter will also be discussed with the government and then placed before the cabinet for approval, he said, adding, with Covid-19 cases on the rise, health sector cannot be neglected. Pertaining to the talks with education department, Girinath said the BBMP has asked the department to give details of the land which they require near educational institutions and the exercise of khata transfer will be done as per legal terms. Just like government schools, BBMP schools will also re-open on May 16, he added.

