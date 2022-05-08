STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sporting a fresh canvas 

Yumna Harisingh, daughter of ex-IPS officer Jija Harisingh, on being the art curator for the recently-concluded Khelo India Games...

One of the artworks

By Ishrath Mubeen H
Express News Service

BENGALURU : A few Sundays ago, at ‘Art in The Park’ event by ArtMantram in Cubbon Park, about 20 artists created live paintings, recalls Yumna Harisingh, founding trustee and vice president, ArtMantram, a platform for artists. “It just so happened that the chief guest of the day, Shalini Goel, additional chief secretary in-charge of Khelo India National University Games, was impressed with the live works of the artists. She immediately asked us if the artists would be able to record the Khelo India University Games through live art paintings,” she says.

Interestingly, this was the first-ever live painting at a sporting event. “The fact that the artists were able to capture the essence of the sport and translate it onto the canvas is remarkable,” says Yumna, daughter of former IPS officer Jija Harisingh. Singh, managing trustee and mentor, ArtMantam, tells us the challenges of marrying art and sport, especially since the games were held at venues across and beyond the main city limits in the summer heat. “We chose artists who could paint that particular genre. They were expected to paint people as well as bring in action. Of the 300 artists, we chose seven who produced 22 works of art,” she says.

The artists who participated in the Khelo India University Games are Arpita, Narayan S Kumbar, Bharath Laddiyavar, Paramesh Jolad, Pritesh Rangole, Santosh Pattar, and Sreenivasa Mekineedi. NS Kumbar –  the artist whose work of art is now a part of the gallery of the Union home minister – is a national award winner at the All India Art Competition, New Delhi. Another work from the event was presented to chief minister, BS Bommai. 

The collaboration with Khelo India Games has marked another milestone for Yumna. “It was a collaboration of passion of the brush’s colour and line, the artist’s gaze, the team going for a win, and the fans’ participation,” Yumna says.

