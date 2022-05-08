STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman tries to unplug fridge, dies

A 19-year-old mother to an 11-month-old baby girl died on the spot while her husband sustained injuries in a freak accident.

Published: 08th May 2022

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Praveen Kumar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 19-year-old mother to an 11-month-old baby girl died on the spot while her husband sustained injuries in a freak accident. Latha, a housewife, was cleaning the house holding a pot filled with water in one hand and trying to disconnect the electric connection of the refrigerator.

She suddenly fell on the floor and pulled the refrigerator on her. Sunil, her husband, hearing her cry kicked the refrigerator to a side and sustained injuries. Sunil started shouting for help and the neighbours came to their rescue, disconnected the main power supply, suspecting electrocution.

Police suspect that there was some issue with the power supply to the fridge due to frequent power cuts due to rain. The couple, residents of Bengaluru-Kanakapura Road, were rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared Latha brought dead.

The police have registered a case of unnatural death on Thursday following the complaint filed by Soubhagya, the victim’s mother. “The woman has died of suspected electrocution. The post-mortem report will ascertain the cause of death.

While removing the plug of the fridge from the switch board, the victim must have been electrocuted as she was holding a pot of water. The complainant has ruled out any foul play by her sonin- law as they were in a cordial relationship,” said an officer, who is part of the investigation. The police are questioning Sunil as he was the key witness.

