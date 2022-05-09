Acid attack victim attends sister's wedding virtually from Bengaluru hospital ICU

Shilpa P By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The family of acid attack victim Aasha (name changed) completed her sister's wedding on Sunday. The event, which was supposed to be a happy occasion, turned into a mere ritual, as the bride's sister Aasha is lying in ICU at St John's Hospital.

While her sister had agreed to go ahead with the marriage only if Aasha didn’t cry, the acid attack victim struggled hard to hold back her tears even as she attended the wedding reception virtually on a video call from the mobile phone of her cousin.

As both Aasha and her family members could not control their emotions, the video call was stopped after the ceremony that was held between 7 pm and 9 pm. The family decided not to hurt Aasha further and avoided making a video call to her between 9 am and 9.30 am on Sunday when the muhurtham was fixed.

As per Aasha’s wishes, the family members packed the wedding lunch and sent it to her. Aasha’s aunt, in whose house the accused Nagesh was staying on rent seven years ago, has been next to Aasha since April 28, Aasha's uncle Sundaresh said.

Aasha worries about accused being at large

Aasha has nightmares of being attacked again by Nagesh, Sundaresh added. "She keeps asking whether he has been caught. The police have interrogated over 40 people, including his family members, relatives and friends, but there are no clues about his location," he said.

"Aasha underwent another surgery on Friday. She is still in the ICU and doctors told us that she has to be in the hospital for at least two months," he said. Women's Commission chairperson Pramila Naidu, who had been invited for the wedding, said she could not attend as she was out of town.

Pramila Naidu said she is getting calls from relatives of Nagesh too, saying they are being harassed by the police, though they were not connected to the accused.