STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Acid attack victim attends sister's wedding virtually from Bengaluru hospital ICU

As both the victim and her family members could not control their emotions, the video call was stopped after the ceremony that was held between 7 pm and 9 pm.

Published: 09th May 2022 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2022 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Acid Attack

For representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Shilpa P
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The family of acid attack victim Aasha (name changed) completed her sister's wedding on Sunday. The event, which was supposed to be a happy occasion, turned into a mere ritual, as the bride's sister Aasha is lying in ICU at St John's Hospital.

While her sister had agreed to go ahead with the marriage only if Aasha didn’t cry, the acid attack victim struggled hard to hold back her tears even as she attended the wedding reception virtually on a video call from the mobile phone of her cousin. 

As both Aasha and her family members could not control their emotions, the video call was stopped after the ceremony that was held between 7 pm and 9 pm. The family decided not to hurt Aasha further and avoided making a video call to her between 9 am and 9.30 am on Sunday when the muhurtham was fixed.

As per Aasha’s wishes, the family members packed the wedding lunch and sent it to her. Aasha’s aunt, in whose house the accused Nagesh was staying on rent seven years ago, has been next to Aasha since April 28, Aasha's uncle Sundaresh said. 

Aasha worries about accused being at large

Aasha has nightmares of being attacked again by Nagesh, Sundaresh added. "She keeps asking whether he has been caught. The police have interrogated over 40 people, including his family members, relatives and friends, but there are no clues about his location," he said.

"Aasha underwent another surgery on Friday. She is still in the ICU and doctors told us that she has to be in the hospital for at least two months," he said. Women's Commission chairperson Pramila Naidu, who had been invited for the wedding, said she could not attend as she was out of town.

Pramila Naidu said she is getting calls from relatives of Nagesh too, saying they are being harassed by the police, though they were not connected to the accused.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
St Johns Hospital Acid attack Acid attack victim
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
BJP IT cell continues to chase Rahul Gandhi: New video takes to Twitter
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50
Officials found rotten fish in eight of the 50 boxes that arrived in a truck from Kanyakumari on Saturday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kerala Food Safety Department seizes 200kg of rotten sardine from Kasaragod fish market
Zomato. (File Photo)
Zomato eats up investors' wealth by Rs 88,000 crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp