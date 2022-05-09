STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP chief inspects ongoing projects  

Newly-appointed BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath undertook inspection of various developmental works in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Published: 09th May 2022 02:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2022 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

BBMP Chief Tushar Girinath during the inspection in Bengaluru on Sunday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Newly-appointed BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath undertook inspection of various developmental works in Bengaluru on Sunday. Girinath reviewed progress of the ongoing K100 drain network beautification project, particularly the Koramangala stretch of the proposed rajakaluve. Under the project, which is part of the Citizens’ Waterway Project, the K100 rajakaluve, which connects KR Market with Bellandur Lake, will be developed.

The BBMP chief also visited the sites of several other projects, including construction of the elevated corridor proposed in Yelahanka. After completion, the corridor will run 1.4 km along the Doddaballapur Main Road. He directed officials to carry out the work quickly and smoothly, so as to not put citizens to hardships.

Girinath also inspected road-widening work on the Sankey Tank Road and Jayamahal Road. He inspected the areas where road-widening work will be taken up as the tendering process is still underway. 
He also inspected white-topping work at various areas, which BBMP officials have said is due for completion soon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
BJP IT cell continues to chase Rahul Gandhi: New video takes to Twitter
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50
Officials found rotten fish in eight of the 50 boxes that arrived in a truck from Kanyakumari on Saturday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kerala Food Safety Department seizes 200kg of rotten sardine from Kasaragod fish market
Zomato. (File Photo)
Zomato eats up investors' wealth by Rs 88,000 crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp