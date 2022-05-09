BBMP chief inspects ongoing projects  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Newly-appointed BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath undertook inspection of various developmental works in Bengaluru on Sunday. Girinath reviewed progress of the ongoing K100 drain network beautification project, particularly the Koramangala stretch of the proposed rajakaluve. Under the project, which is part of the Citizens’ Waterway Project, the K100 rajakaluve, which connects KR Market with Bellandur Lake, will be developed.

The BBMP chief also visited the sites of several other projects, including construction of the elevated corridor proposed in Yelahanka. After completion, the corridor will run 1.4 km along the Doddaballapur Main Road. He directed officials to carry out the work quickly and smoothly, so as to not put citizens to hardships.

Girinath also inspected road-widening work on the Sankey Tank Road and Jayamahal Road. He inspected the areas where road-widening work will be taken up as the tendering process is still underway.

He also inspected white-topping work at various areas, which BBMP officials have said is due for completion soon.