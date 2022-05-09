Freedom from domestic violence still a distant dream for women in state  

Shilpa P By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : Despite women making progress in various spheres of life, cases of violence against them are still rampant. Since March 2020, as many as 1,072 domestic violence complaints, 221 dowry harassment complaints and 22 dowry death cases have been filed by women at Karnataka State Women’s Commission (KSWC), according to its chairperson Pramila Naidu.

The Commission has received 27 rape cases, 67 sexual harassment cases, 208 workplace harassment cases and 160 cases related to property disputes from women of the state. Pramila says a total of 4,762 complaints of harassment and violence have been received from women since March 2020, ever since she took charge as the chairperson..

As per the latest National Health Survey-5, conducted between 2019 and 2021, in Karnataka, 73.4 per cent women between the age of 15 and 49 years are literate and 35.1 per cent of women in the same age group are employed. Yet the violence against women continues.

When asked about the reasons behind the high number of cases, Pramila said, “Many women are still not educated and financially not independent. So they continue to compromise and stay in stressful marriages for the sake of their children and also due to conservative parents who do not permit them to come out of the marriage. The taboo still attached to divorce in the society is another reason. Hence, whenever I go to schools and colleges, I take a pledge from girls to get married only after they complete their education and when they are financially independent,” she said.

The KSWC chairperson added that women should not tolerate violence against them and seek help as the system is supportive, laws are in their favour and confidentiality is maintained. Noted women’s activist at Aweksha, Donna Fernandes, said, “Women have the right to say no to anything they do not like.

As women have progressed in modern times, they are increasingly saying no, but the attitude of men towards them still remains the same as they are not ready to accept a no from women. As a result, married women still suffer domestic violence and those who are unmarried are still subjected to violence like acid attacks,” she said.

Aahana (name changed), a victim, said, “Since there has been a lot of technological advancement, there should be more options for women to lodge complaints virtually through WhatsApp or email, so that they feel safe and secured. All the legal proceedings too should be conducted virtually and there should be speedy trials. Only by making such avenues available, more women will come forward and share their grievances,” she said.

Cases increased during lockdown

Karnataka State Women’s Commission (KSWC) Chairperson Pramila Naidu noted that cases of domestic violence against women increased during Covid-19 lockdown, especially during the first wave as women faced a lot of pressure. “I used to get at least 40 to 50 calls a day from women victims. Also, since the liquor shops were closed during lockdown, many men addicted to alcohol released their frustration on their wives at home.”

6 burn cases a day

The burns ward at Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru alone receives burn cases of at least six women a day, which are either due to homicide or suicide as a result of harassment from family members, according to Head of Unit, Department of Plastic Surgery, Dr Smitha Segu.