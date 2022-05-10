Lupus walkathon on Sunday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A walkathon is being conducted to spread awareness on lupus, an autoimmune condition, on the occasion of World Lupus Day. The walkathon to be held on Sunday, May 15, is being conducted in association with the Lupus Trust India (LTI), Indian Rheumatology Association (IRA) and South Indian Medical Student Association (SIMSA). The walkathon will be the first in three years, after its maiden launch in 2019. It was suspended due to Covid-19. The walkathon will be held at Lalbagh West Gate at 8am on Sunday.