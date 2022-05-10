Marketing Communications and Advertising's Golden Jubilee celebrations on Tuesday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will be taking part in the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Marketing Communications and Advertising Limited (MCA) on Tuesday. The chief minister will be laying the foundation stones for the company's virtual branch offices. Former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will release the company's golden jubilee souvenir.

The event will also witness the release of the company's new logo and a special postal cover by Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and several Union ministers of state are also expected to attend the anniversary celebrations. MCA was established as part of the Department of Commerce and Industries in 1972.