PU student runs away, buried alive

MG Chetan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: An 18-year-old second PU student, who had left a death note before leaving home, was buried alive after he slept in a truck and workers loaded it with sand. The tragic incident was reported in the Marathalli police limits. The deceased, Somanath, was a resident of Katmandu Layout in Hoskote Town on the outskirts of the city.

The police said he was a bright student studying at a private college but had an altercation with some classmates, who had threatened to finish him off over a trivial issue. Leaving a note that his friends had threatened to kill him and that he would take his life, he had requested that no action should be taken against them. Somanath had left the house in the early hours of May 4. His father, who does woodwork for an interior designing firm, had filed a missing person complaint with the Hoskote police the same day.

His body was found while workers were unloading sand from a truck at a construction site in Marathalli on Saturday morning.

The Marathalli police said a load of sand for the construction of a house was brought from Bagaluru.

His body was found in a sleeping position when workers were unloading sand. The police suspected that Somanath might have loitered after leaving the house and entered the truck to sleep. Without checking the trailer, the workers filled it with sand burying him alive.

Mask helps in identification

Based on the mask found in his pocket, the police established the identity of Somanath. “The mask had the name of the interior designing firm where his father worked. Doctors who conducted the post-mortem said sand particles were found in the lungs and this had caused the death,” an official said, adding that the case has been transferred to Hoskote police for further probe.