Bengaluru acid attack case: Accused executed crime in cold blood

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chilling details of the fugitive acid attack accused, Nagesh Babu, suggest that he had not only planned the dastardly act well in advance, he had also meticulously worked out ways to destroy digital evidence to cover his tracks.

Sources on condition of anonymity told The New Indian Express that Nagesh, who ran a small garment factory, had "sold all his garment stocks and machines days before he decided to attack the victim -- a 24-year-old girl -- on April 28", said informed sources.

"He had two mobile phones, which he reformatted to destroy all digital evidence that would have come handy to the police to track him. He left one phone behind, at home and the other was found on a highway in Hoskote. Both the phones have been reformatted. On April 27, a day before he attacked the girl with acid, Nagesh had reportedly told one of his close relatives that the next day they would see him on television," the sources added.

"He had deviously and in cold blood planned the acid attack days in advance after the girl turned down his advances for a relationship," they said.

The police have formed 10 teams and are on the hunt for Nagesh. "He is not using any electronic device which is making it difficult to track his movements," said sources. They added that despite the obvious challenges, the police are "confident" of getting him.

Victim's condition 'stable'

Meanwhile, the condition of the acid attack victim is said to be "stable", said sources. The biggest concern in acid attack and burn injury victims is the onset of infection. The hospital authorities are maintaining all levels of precaution to keep her in an extremely sterile environment, added the sources.

On April 28, Nagesh, a resident of Sanjivini Nagar, Hegganahalli in Bengaluru, had allegedly attacked the girl with acid when she was heading to work in Sunkadakatte on Magadi Road. He continued to pour acid on her even as she screamed for help and later fled the spot, the police had stated earlier. He has been at large since the attack. The police have released his photographs and elicited public help in nabbing him.

(Call police on 9480801728, 9448904822, 080-22942517 and 080-22943232 for information on Nagesh)