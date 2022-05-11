STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Copper wire, oil stolen from a transformer inside Bengaluru's Rail Wheel Factory

According to the source, nearly 20,000 litres of oil placed inside a chamber to be used as a coolant in the transformer had been drained from it.

Published: 11th May 2022 01:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2022 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

Rail Wheel Factory (Photo | Special arrangement)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a shocking development inside the highly secure campus of the Rail Wheel Factory (RWF) at Yelahanka, items running into lakh of rupees have been stolen from a transformer installed there. The constructions division of the South Western Railway zone had been carrying out work for a sub-station at this spot, in the vicinity of the railway station here.

The discovery regarding the missing items was made on Monday, said a railway source.  Estimates vary on the exact loss suffered by the Railways with sources pegging it anywhere between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 30 lakh. 

According to the source, nearly 20,000 litres of oil placed inside a chamber to be used as a coolant in the transformer had been drained from it. "This must have been done in order to make the theft of copper easier," the source said.

"A total of 1,400m of copper wire have been stolen from the transformer. Copper has good value in the market and so whoever is behind it, must have eyed it. The difficulty in transporting the oil and the lack of big resale value for it must have resulted in it being left behind," he added. 

An official said the present market value for copper is Rs 800 per kg, while the specific oil used in transformers costs Rs 70 per litre. "The constructions division of SWR is setting up a sub-station for electrical supply to the main transmission line. This will supply power to run electric locos. SWR had taken this portion of land a few years ago from the RWF for this purpose," a senior railway official told The New Indian Express.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
South Western Railway Rail Wheel Factory Bengaluru factory theft
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | PTI)
Gadgets worth Rs 86 crore remain unused, create ‘security hole’ along Bangladesh border
Minister of State IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo | PTI)
'De-platforming violation of fundamental rights of users': Union Minister on banning accounts on Twitter
Fr. Davis Chirammel and team distributing idli and sambar to people during Thrissur pooram. (Photo | Express)
Idli, sambar at Rs 2 from Christian priest and team at Thrissur Pooram
Representational Image. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)
Amid massive power crisis, coal mining allowed without green nod 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp