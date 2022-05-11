STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Man killed by his girlfriend’s former lover  

A quality check manager of a garment factory was allegedly murdered by his lover’s former boyfriend in Bommanahalli police limits.

Published: 11th May 2022 01:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2022 01:44 PM   |  A+A-

murder

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A quality check manager of a garment factory was allegedly murdered by his lover’s former boyfriend in Bommanahalli police limits. The victim, who was with his girlfriend last Saturday, was brutally attacked by the latter’s former lover. The victim succumbed to injuries on Monday. Police have managed to arrest three accused, including the former lover.

The accused are Kiran, Arun and Rakesh. The victim has been identified as Samarth Nair, a native of Shivamogga. The victim had gone to Delhi for two months and had returned on April 26. He then fell in love with the woman also from Shivamogga. Before she fell in love with Samarth, the woman was allegedly in a relationship with Kiran. The woman and Kiran later broke up. Kiran did not like the fact that she had fallen in love with another man within a few days of their break-up.

On Saturday, the woman approached the Bommanahalli police and filed a complaint against her former lover for attacking the victim when he was at her house. The police registered a case of attempt to murder along with other IPC sections against Kiran and his two associates. 

The main accused, who was in a relationship with the complainant, later broke up. The main accused was still possessive of his former lover and did not like her moving around with the victim. After getting to know that she was with the victim at her house in Bommanahalli, the main accused and two of his aides barged into her house and attacked the victim.  

“The main accused, the victim and complainant are employed in private firms. The accu­sed have also been boo­ked for intending to outrage the modesty of the complainant while they attacked the victim,” Srinath Mahadev Joshi, DCP, South East division, said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | PTI)
Gadgets worth Rs 86 crore remain unused, create ‘security hole’ along Bangladesh border
Minister of State IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo | PTI)
'De-platforming violation of fundamental rights of users': Union Minister on banning accounts on Twitter
Fr. Davis Chirammel and team distributing idli and sambar to people during Thrissur pooram. (Photo | Express)
Idli, sambar at Rs 2 from Christian priest and team at Thrissur Pooram
Representational Image. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)
Amid massive power crisis, coal mining allowed without green nod 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp