Man killed by his girlfriend’s former lover  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A quality check manager of a garment factory was allegedly murdered by his lover’s former boyfriend in Bommanahalli police limits. The victim, who was with his girlfriend last Saturday, was brutally attacked by the latter’s former lover. The victim succumbed to injuries on Monday. Police have managed to arrest three accused, including the former lover.

The accused are Kiran, Arun and Rakesh. The victim has been identified as Samarth Nair, a native of Shivamogga. The victim had gone to Delhi for two months and had returned on April 26. He then fell in love with the woman also from Shivamogga. Before she fell in love with Samarth, the woman was allegedly in a relationship with Kiran. The woman and Kiran later broke up. Kiran did not like the fact that she had fallen in love with another man within a few days of their break-up.

On Saturday, the woman approached the Bommanahalli police and filed a complaint against her former lover for attacking the victim when he was at her house. The police registered a case of attempt to murder along with other IPC sections against Kiran and his two associates.

The main accused, who was in a relationship with the complainant, later broke up. The main accused was still possessive of his former lover and did not like her moving around with the victim. After getting to know that she was with the victim at her house in Bommanahalli, the main accused and two of his aides barged into her house and attacked the victim.

“The main accused, the victim and complainant are employed in private firms. The accu­sed have also been boo­ked for intending to outrage the modesty of the complainant while they attacked the victim,” Srinath Mahadev Joshi, DCP, South East division, said.