Seven monitor  lizards rescued

Officials attached to the city’s forest mobile squad on Monday rescued seven monitor lizards from Bagepalli in Chikka­ballapur district.

Published: 11th May 2022 01:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2022 01:36 PM   |  A+A-

Seven monitor lizards in an iron cage rescued by officials| Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Officials attached to the city’s forest mobile squad on Monday rescued seven monitor lizards from Bagepalli in Chikka­ballapur district. The acc­used are S Ismail Jabiulla, C Rizwan and P Bav­ajaan. The seven monitor lizards were kept in an iron cage and the accused were trying to sell them to hotels in  the outskirts. A case under Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 has been registered.

