Seven monitor  lizards rescued

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Officials attached to the city’s forest mobile squad on Monday rescued seven monitor lizards from Bagepalli in Chikka­ballapur district. The acc­used are S Ismail Jabiulla, C Rizwan and P Bav­ajaan. The seven monitor lizards were kept in an iron cage and the accused were trying to sell them to hotels in the outskirts. A case under Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 has been registered.