Seven monitor  lizards rescued

BENGALURU: Officials attached to the city’s forest mobile squad on Monday rescued seven monitor lizards from Bagepalli in Chikkaballapur district. The accused are S Ismail Jabiulla, C Rizwan and P Bavajaan. The seven monitor lizards were kept in an iron cage and the accused were trying to sell them to hotels in the outskirts. A case under Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 has been registered.
