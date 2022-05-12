Acid attacker had harassed woman in his village in TN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: 27-year-old Nagesh, accused of carrying out the shocking acid attack on 24-year-old Aasha (name changed) in broad daylight in the city recently, reportedly stalked many women, including his neighbour in Tamil Nadu. According to sources, Nagesh, a native of Kodiyalam in Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu, had harassed a woman neighbour at his native. The incident was reported to the police there, who summoned him and let him off with a warning as the woman did not file a complaint.

Meanwhile, the seven police teams formed to nab Nagesh are searching all hotels in major pilgrim centres as he is said to be a religious person. The police are now in the process of checking his social media accounts, and if he had deleted any before absconding. Nagesh had come to Bengaluru seven years ago and was staying in the house belonging to Aasha’s aunty. After he started harassing Aasha, he was told to vacate the house. He then returned to his native two years ago and started harassing his neighbour.

After he was warned by the police there, he returned to Bengaluru and started stalking Aasha again. According to sources, the police have searched for Nagesh at lodges in Tirupati, Salem and Dharmasthala. One team has gone to Dehradun after they got a call from a person claiming to be a soldier in the Border Security Force (BSF) about having seen the accused. Meanwhile, to stay off the police radar, Nagesh has not even used his ATM card or has contacted any of his family members. Nagesh, a resident of Sanjeevini Nagara, Hegganahalli Cross, has been absconding since April 28 after pouring acid on the 24-year-old victim in Sunkadakatte.