Delimitation draft ready, to be public soon

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The most awaited exercise of increasing wards from 198 to 243 has been completed, based on population, after planning for around two years. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Special Commissioner, Welfare, Sharath B on Wednesday told the media that the draft of delimitation of wards was complete, and will be made public soon, seeking citizens’ opinions and suggestions.

He said citizens will be given sufficient time to go through the division of wards, and give their opinions. This was placed before BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath at a meeting on Tuesday, where it was decided to make the draft public. But the date was not finalised. He said the division was done based on increasing population in each ward, and geographical areas, and the finer details have been listed to help people analyse.

Another senior BBMP official, seeking anonymity, said the delimitation draft should not be looked at as a part of the exercise to hold BBMP elections. “The matter of holding elections is being reviewed by the government, and legal opinions on this are being taken. Delimitation has nothing to do with the exercise of reservation, as that is still being heard in the Supreme Court. This exercise of delimitation, however, includes areas listed outside the zilla panchayat list and being made part of the Bruhat Bengaluru map,” the official said.