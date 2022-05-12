STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Delimitation draft ready, to be public soon

He said citizens will be given sufficient time to go through the division of wards, and give their opinions.

Published: 12th May 2022 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2022 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

The BBMP head office| SHRIRAM B N

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The most awaited exercise of increasing wards from 198 to 243 has been completed, based on population, after planning for around two years. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Special Commissioner, Welfare, Sharath B on Wednesday told the media that the draft of delimitation of wards was complete, and will be made public soon, seeking citizens’ opinions and suggestions. 

He said citizens will be given sufficient time to go through the division of wards, and give their opinions. This was placed before BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath at a meeting on Tuesday, where it was decided to make the draft public. But the date was not finalised. He said the division was done based on increasing population in each ward, and geographical areas, and the finer details have been listed to help people analyse.

Another senior BBMP official, seeking anonymity, said the delimitation draft should not be looked at as a part of the exercise to hold BBMP elections. “The matter of holding elections is being reviewed by the government, and legal opinions on this are being taken. Delimitation has nothing to do with the exercise of reservation, as that is still being heard in the Supreme Court. This exercise of delimitation, however, includes areas listed outside the zilla panchayat list and being made part of the Bruhat Bengaluru map,” the official said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP
India Matters
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. (Photo | T P Sooraj)
India needs stronger Opposition: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar 
Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
CSK unfollow all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Instagram amid rumours of rift
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
BJP MP Diya Kumari claims Land on which Taj Mahal was built originally belonged to Jaipur Royals
Image for representational purpose only.
RPF constable saves lives of two women who fell from moving train in Bhubaneswar railway station

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp