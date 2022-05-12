STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Harsha murder: Custody of 10 accused extended

Allowing the petition, the court opined that there are sufficient grounds to extend the judicial custody of the accused persons for a period up to 180 days from 90 days.
 

Published: 12th May 2022 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2022 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

Harsha, Bajrang Dal activist

The 28 year-old Harsha was stabbed to death. (Photo | File)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following the request from the prosecution, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Special Court on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of 10 people accused of murdering Bajrang Dal activist Harsha to 180 days.

The NIA has arrested 10 people in connection with Harsha’s murder in Shivamogga and they are in judicial custody since February 21. Their custody of 90 days was supposed to end on May 21. As the NIA is yet to complete the probe, the prosecution had moved a petition seeking further extension of the custody for another 90 days as per the provisions made under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

The prosecution stated that the test identification parades of the accused are yet to be done by the witnesses, forensic examination report of the electronic gadgets seized from the accused needs to be obtained from Regional FSL in Hubballi and it has to be analysed.

Further, the prosecution submitted that the persons whom the accused persons met and the persons who were in contact with them, based on the call details report, before and after the offence, need to be examined.Allowing the petition, the court opined that there are sufficient grounds to extend the judicial custody of the accused persons for a period up to 180 days from 90 days.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bajrang Dal Harsha
India Matters
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. (Photo | T P Sooraj)
India needs stronger Opposition: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar 
Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
CSK unfollow all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Instagram amid rumours of rift
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
BJP MP Diya Kumari claims Land on which Taj Mahal was built originally belonged to Jaipur Royals
Image for representational purpose only.
RPF constable saves lives of two women who fell from moving train in Bhubaneswar railway station

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp