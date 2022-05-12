How to keep your kidneys safe   

Dr Hari Prasad A By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Kidneys are one of the vital organs of the body which are two in number and are located on either side of the spine at the bottom of your rib cage. Kidney disease happens in two ways — acute kidney injury, chronic kidney injury. Acute kidney injury which happens over a period of days to weeks is caused by dehydration due to excessive vomiting or diarrhoea, drug induced secondary to painkillers and certain antibiotics, inflammation in the kidneys, infections localised to kidneys or systemic infections, obstruction to the urinary tract due to stones, enlarged prostate gland; chronic kidney disease which happens over weeks to months is usually secondary to diabetes mellitus, hypertension, chronic inflammation in kidneys, recurrent kidney infection, hereditary kidney diseases like Polycystic kidney disease, Alport’s syndrome.

Ways to keep your kidneys healthy Keep active and fit: Regular physical activity, be it walking, running, cycling and even dancing are great for your general health. This helps to reduce your blood pressure and boost heart health, both of which are important to maintain kidney health and reduce the risk of chronic kidney disease.

Control of blood sugars: Diabetic patients may develop kidney damage if they have uncontrolled blood sugars. Kidneys of these patients are forced to work extra hard to filter your blood, which if carried on over years can lead to irreversible damage to the kidneys. If the sugars are controlled and kept in the range, the risk of kidney damage is reduced. If the kidney damage is identified in early stages by screening methods, your doctor can prescribe you medications.

Control of blood pressure: High blood pressure can cause chronic kidney damage. If your blood pressure is consistently above 140/90mm hg, you have hypertension. You should practice lifestyle modifications like reducing salt intake, regular exercise, relaxation techniques and consult your doctor regarding the requirement of medications.

Stay hydrated: Regular drinking of water keeps you hydrated and helps your kidneys to remove excess sodium and waste products from your body.

Do not smoke: Smoking tobacco damages the blood vessels leading to atherosclerosis. This leads to reduced blood flow through the kidneys increasing the risk for kidney disease.

Do not take over the counter (OTC) pills: Especially painkillers which belong to the class of NSAIDs (Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory drugs) like Ibuprofen, Naproxen, Mefenamic acid, Diclofenac, Aceclofenac., has to be avoided. These medications can damage your kidneys if taken regularly.

Have your kidney functions tested if you are at risk of developing chronic kidney disease: Conducting the screening tests at regular intervals for those with — diabetes mellitus, hypertension, obesity, family history of kidney disease, age > 50years, people belonging to African, Hispanic, Aboriginal and Asian origin.

(The writer is consultant nephrologist, Kauvery Hospitals Electronic City)

Eat clean and keep your weight in check

People who are obese are at higher risk of developing a number of health conditions. A diet that is low in sodium, processed food and red meat helps in reducing the risk of kidney damage. Fresh fruits, vegetables and whole grains should be part of the your diet.

