Wanitha Ashok By

Express News Service

Kim Kardashian shed so much weight in so little time for the Met Gala. Please let me know any healthy way of losing weight drastically?

A: Kim is famous for her experimental weight loss diets. She lost 16 pounds (7.2 kg approx) within three weeks to slip into the iconic outfit. You and I should be thanking our stars as we don’t have to opt for these unhealthy quick weight loss diets and kill ourselves with vigorous workouts. She is supposed to have gone on a no-carb and no-sugar diet, working out twice a day and at times she wouldn’t eat as much. All these practices are unhealthy and lead to health repercussions eventually. She may have lost weight now but will quickly gain it all back.

Losing weight gradually and steadily is healthy. Remember this is no shortcut to weight loss!

I have midnight cravings because of which I can’t follow intermittent fasting. What should I do?

A:Don’t tell me you keep yourself awake so late at night. At that time you should be in la-la land in deep sleep. Lack of sleep inhibits the weight loss process. Being up at late hours will get you hungry, so hit the bed early. If you hold a job which is at odd hours, then I suggest you have water, green tea, soup, fruit or warm milk to manage hunger pangs. Intermittent fasting should be done under guidance to prevent hunger pangs, low energy and a host of other health issues.

I am 5’ 3’’ and close to 100 kg. Can I maintain the same weight and still be healthy?

A: Chubby cheeks, dimpled chin, and rosy lips are not good for even kids, and parents are asked to have an eye on the child’s diet. A huge midsection leads to lower back pain, overloads the knees and leads to knee pain. Obese people are more likely to develop several health problems such as heart disease, blood pressure, abnormal cholesterol levels, Type 2 diabetes etc. There is no way you want to keep this excess weight. For the sake of your health, please start working on losing it, don’t make your target bigger.